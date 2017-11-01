Man and woman in their 40s die in Co Wexford crash

Two people in their 40s, a man and a woman, have died in a road traffic accident on the N25 just three miles from Wexford town on the road to New Ross.

The crash happened at 1.30pm on Wednesday when the vehicle in which they were travelling was in collision with a 4x4 coming in the opposite direction.

The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies were removed to Waterford Hospital.

Local gardaí have reported that the two occupants of the 4x4 escaped uninjured.

The N25 Wexford to New Ross road is closed for forensic examination between the village of Barntown and Larkin’s Cross.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.