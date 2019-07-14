Man and woman found dead in house in Co Derry
The bodies were discovered on Great James’ Street on Sunday morning
A man and woman have been found dead in a house in Derry.
The bodies were found at a property on Great James’ Street in Derry city centre on Sunday morning.
It is understood the police are not initially treating the deaths as suspicious.
A PSNI spokeswoman said: “Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the death of a man and a woman whose bodies were found at a property on Great James’ Street in Derry this morning.
“Post-mortem examinations will be carried out in due course.” – PA