Man and woman die in road crash in Dublin

A man and woman have died in a crash in south Dublin early on Tuesday morning.

The car hit a lamppost on Butterfield Avenue in Templeogue near the Old Bridge Road junction at 1.30am.

The incident has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission for examination.

The man and woman who died have been removed to Tallaght University Hospital.

An RTÉ reporter at the scene has said the road has just reopened.

The number of road traffic deaths this year has risen to 139. The number of road deaths from Jnauary 1st to December 16th 2018 was 135.