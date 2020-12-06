Man and woman die in Co Dublin house fire

Two people have died in a Co Dublin house fire on Saturday night.

Gardaí were alerted to the blaze at about 10.30pm at Beach Park, Portmarnock. The fire was brought under control by Dublin Fire Brigade.

The bodies of a man and woman were discovered inside the house and they were pronounced dead a short time later. The scene has been preserved as gardaí start an investigation into the cause of the fire.

The bodies will be taken to the Dublin City Mortuary here a postmortem will be conducted by the State Pathologist. Results of the postmortem and a technical examination of the scene will determine the course of the Garda investigation. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of the fire. Anyone with information is asked to contact Malahide Garda station on 01-6664600, the Garda confidential line 1800-666111 or any Garda station.