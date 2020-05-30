Man and woman arrested and €30k worth of drugs seized in Co Dublin

A man and woman have been arrested and €30,000 worth of drugs have been seized following a search of a house by gardaí in Loughlinstown, Co Dublin on Friday.

Cannabis worth €20,000 and cocaine worth €10,000 were discovered in a vehicle at the property in the Loughlinstown Drive area of Loughlinstown. Knives, batons and pepper spray were also seized.

The man and woman, both in their 30s, were arrested at the scene.

They are being detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996 at Dún Laoghaire Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.