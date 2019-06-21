Man and teenage girl in custody over death of William Delaney

Two people arrested on Thursday on suspicion of the murder of a man in January remain in custody this morning.

They were arrested on yesterday afternoon by gardaí investigating the disappearance of William Delaney (56) from Portlaoise who has not been seen since January 31st.

A man in his 30s is being questioned at Portlaoise Garda station and a female teenager is being held at Tullamore Garda station.

Gardaí and Defence Forces personnel searched the Dunamaise area of Portlaoise on Thursday following a tip-off from a woman.

A map showing the area being searched at Dunamaise for the remains of William Delaney. Map: Irish Times Graphics

This woman contacted the son of Mr Delaney, John Paul Delaney, and told him her brother had confessed to the killing.

John Paul Delaney told Midlands 103 radio station on Thursday he had received a phone call from a woman who claimed her brother had admitted killing Mr Delaney after torturing him.

He said this woman told him her brother said he buried the body in a shallow grave near the Rock of Dunamase, a historic site on high ground outside Portlaoise.

He said this woman made a statement at a Garda station on Tuesday about the disappearance of Mr Delaney.

Mr Delaney was originally from Co Tipperary and was living in the Fieldbrook estate in Portlaoise.

When he disappeared in January, his family believed he had simply decided to take some time away, as he had done in the past.

However, they became alarmed when he did not contact them. He reported as missing by the gardaí on March 12th and his disappearance remained a missing person’s investigation until Thursday.

Mr Delaney is described as 5 feet 6 inches in height, of medium build, with black/grey hair and blue eyes. It is not known what Mr Delaney was wearing when he was last seen.

The searching in the Dunamaise area will resume on Friday morning.