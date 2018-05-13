Man and boy (7) critically injured as light aircraft crashes in Offaly
Plane crashed near Edenderry after being used to carry 16 parachutists for a jump
Gardaí said an aircraft took off from Clonbullogue airfield (above) with 16 parachutists on board, all of whom made their jump from the craft. File photograph: Google Street View
A man and a boy (7) have been critically injured in a light aircraft crash in Co Offaly this afternoon.
It is understood the plane crashed close to Clonbullogue which is around 11kms from Edenderry.
Gardaí said an aircraft took off from Clonbullogue Airfield with 16 parachutists on board. All 16 made their jump from the craft.
Witnesses said they then saw the aircraft crash shortly afterwards. There were two people on board, the pilot and a seven-year-old boy.
The plane was located about two kilometres from the airfield crashed in bog land.
