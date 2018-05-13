Man and boy (7) critically injured as light aircraft crashes in Offaly

A man and a boy (7) have been critically injured in a light aircraft crash in Co Offaly this afternoon.

It is understood the plane crashed close to Clonbullogue which is around 11kms from Edenderry.

Gardaí said an aircraft took off from Clonbullogue Airfield with 16 parachutists on board. All 16 made their jump from the craft.

A map showing Clonbullogue where the plane is understood to have crashed. Map via Google Maps.

Witnesses said they then saw the aircraft crash shortly afterwards. There were two people on board, the pilot and a seven-year-old boy.

The plane was located about two kilometres from the airfield crashed in bog land.

More to follow.