Man (89) dies from burn injuries after house fire in Co Clare

A Co Clare man who sustained serious burns in a fire at his home on Friday evening has died in hospital.

The man, named locally as Joe Quinn (89), had been airlifted to Cork University Hospital (CUH) from his home in Meelick, south east Clare.

His son Seamus Quinn, aged in his 40s, suffered serious burns having come to his father’s aid. He was also airlifted to hospital from the scene.

While gardaí are investigating, local sources said they believed the incident was a “tragic accident”.

It is understood Joe Quinn accidentally fell into a fire was lighting inside the house at the time and suffered burns that left him critically injured.

His son Seamus suffered burns in the rescue attempt. His condition, while serious, was not thought to be life-threatening.

Neighbours expressed shock as news of the tragedy filtered through the small rural community.

Locals described Joe Quinn and his family as “quiet people” and “good neighbours”.

Four units of Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service responded to a 999 call about a “house fire” in Meelick at 5.44pm.

Firefighters, gardaí, and HSE ground paramedics, assisted crews from the Air Corps 112 Emergency Aeromedical Service air ambulance, as well as the Shannon-based Rescue Helicopter 115 which transferred the two male casualties to hospital in Cork.

Paying tribute, a neighbour described Joe Quinn, a former CIE worker, as “a good musician and entertainer” who in his heyday had “played the accordion and sang at venues around the country”.

“He used to sing like Jim Reeves, and he’s always been a good neighbour.”