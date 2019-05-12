Man (80s) dies in hit-and-run in Co Roscommon

A man in his 80s has died in a hit-and-run in Boyle in Co Roscommon on Saturday night.

The man, who was a pedestrian, was fatally injured at about 11pm in Keadue

and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 20-year-old male driver failed to remain at the scene but later presented himself at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda station. A full forensic and technical examination of the scene is being carried out this morning and diversions are in place.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Boyle Garda station on 071-9664620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.