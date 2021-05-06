Man (78) dies in fire at his home in Cork city

Gardaí are to prepare a file for an inquest following the death of a pensioner in a fire at his home in Cork city early on Thursday morning.

It is understood that the 78-year-old was fatally injured when a fire broke out at 8am in the kitchen area of his house where he lived with his wife at Connolly Park in Ballyphehane on Cork’s southside.

The man’s wife raised the alarm and paramedics attended to the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was later removed to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem.

Two units of Cork City Fire Brigade extinguished the blaze which was confined to the kitchen area.

Garda technical experts later examined the scene and it is understood they believe the fire started with a kitchen appliance. Gardaí say they are treating the man’s death as “a tragic accident”.