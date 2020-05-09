Man (74) dies after being attacked by bull on Co Cork farm

A 74-year-old male farmer has died following an incident on a farm in west Co Cork on Saturday night.

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have begun separate investigations following the incident, in which the man suffered fatal injuries when he was attacked by a Friesian bull from behind and hit his head at his dairy farm at Ballyinaloughy in Ballinhassig just before 8pm on Saturday.

The alarm was raised by two men working with the farmer and the emergency services attended at the scene. It’s understood the man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Gardaí say that they are treating the man’s death as a tragic accident and have begun an investigation in the circumstances surrounding the fatality, with a postmortem due to take place at CUH on Sunday.

Gardaí have begun taking witness statements from the two men working on the farm at the time. Both their statements and the results of the postmortem will be included in a file for an inquest at the Coroner’s Court.

The HSA was notified of the incident and its inspectors are due to visit the scene on Sunday as part of a separate HSA investigation into the man’s death.

Second incident

The fatal incident on Saturday is the second involving a farmer and livestock in Co Cork in the space of six weeks, following the death of 64-year-old father-of-four Paddy Curtin after he was attacked by a bull while feeding cattle last month.

According to the HSA, farming remains the most dangerous workplace in Ireland in terms of overall fatal accidents, with some 18 people dying in accidents on Irish farms in 2019.

According to HSA figures, 214 people died in accidents on Irish farms between 2010 and 2019, with tractors and farm vehicles accounting for 30 per cent of these fatalities.