Man (70s), woman (40s) die in Co Antrim road crash
Pair killed after car collides with fork lift in Ballymoney
The PSNI has appealed for witnesses to fatal crash in Ballymoney, Co Antrim
A man in his 70s and a woman in her 40s died in a road crash at Ballymoney, Co Antrim, on Monday afternoon.
The man, who was driving the car, and the woman, a rear passenger, died after their vehicle collided with a telehandler (reach fork lift) on the Benvardin Road in the town of Ballymoney shortly after 4pm on Monday.
Two other passengers in the car, a man and a woman, were brought to hospital with injuries.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland has appealed for any witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage to get in touch by calling 1010 and quoting the reference 1317 16/11/20.