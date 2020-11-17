Man (70s), woman (40s) die in Co Antrim road crash

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 40s died in a road crash at Ballymoney, Co Antrim, on Monday afternoon.

The man, who was driving the car, and the woman, a rear passenger, died after their vehicle collided with a telehandler (reach fork lift) on the Benvardin Road in the town of Ballymoney shortly after 4pm on Monday.

Two other passengers in the car, a man and a woman, were brought to hospital with injuries.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has appealed for any witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage to get in touch by calling 1010 and quoting the reference 1317 16/11/20.