Man (70s) dies in three-car crash in Co Tipperary

A man in his 70s has died in a three-car collision in Co Tipperary, with another man in his 20s left critically injured.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene of the incident, which occurred at South Lodge, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary at about 6.50am on Sunday morning.

The front seat passenger of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene, while the rear seat passenger of another car involved was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in a critical condition.

No other serious injuries were reported. The man arrested is currently being detained at Clonmel Garda Station.

Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at the scene and the road is closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward, looking for road users that may have camera footage from the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.