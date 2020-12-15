Man (70s) dies in single-vehicle crash in Co Leitrim

A man in his 70s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Leitrim on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at around 11am in Killaneen, Ballinamore.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle suffered serious injuries and was brought to Cavan General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, a Garda spokesman said.

A post-mortem is due to take place at a later date.

Forensic collision investigators were still examining the scene on Tuesday evening and the road remained closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of the collision to come forward and are asking any road users with camera or dash-cam footage who were travelling in the area between 10.45am and 11.15am to share footage with gardaí in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11, or any Garda station.