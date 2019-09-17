Man (70s) dies after car hits wall in Co Roscommon

A man in his 70s has died after his car struck a wall in Co Roscommon on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the crash at Ballyforan, Co Roscommon 4.50am .

The driver, a man in his 70s, was taken to Roscommon University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A female passenger was uninjured in the incident.

A post mortem will take place on Tuesday.

The scene is being investigated by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.