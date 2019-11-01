Man (70s) dies after car enters sea in Kinvara, Co Galway

A man has died after a car entered the sea at The Quay area of Kinvara in Co Galway on Thursday night at about 8pm.

In his late 70s, the man was the driver and sole occupant of the car. He was taken to University Hospital Galway in a critical condition where he later died.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any motorists who may have been in The Quay area in Kinvara between 7.45pm - 8.15pm who may have dash cam footage to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Galway on 091 538000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.