Man (70s) dies after car crash in Co Cork

A man (70s) has died following a car crash in Co Cork.

The car collided with a ditch in the Taur area of Newmarket in Co Cork at about 12.18am on Tuesday morning.

The driver, the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body has been removed to the City Morgue at Cork University Hospital for a post mortem. The scene of the incident remains closed for a forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information, particularly any anyone who may have travelled through the area between 12.10am and 12.30am, to contact them at Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.