Man (70) dies after car crashes into wall in Co Galway

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Co Galway on Tuesday evening.

The sole occupant of the car, a 70-year-old man, died after the vehicle hit a wall at Sycamore Hill on the Ballinasloe to Laurencetown Road. The crash occurred at about 8.30pm, gardaí said.

The man’s body was removed to University Hospital Galway where a postmortem will take place. The road is closed pending a forensic examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the crash or anyone who may have been on the road around the time of the incident to contact Ballinasloe Garda station on 090-9631890, the Garda confidential telephone line 1800 66 111 or any Garda station.