Man (62) returned for trial on charge of sexually assaulting girl in hospital

A man (62) has been returned for trial on a charge of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in a ward in a Cork hospital last year.

Andrew O’Donovan from Butlersgift, Drimoleague, Co Cork, had been charged at Cork District Court in June with sexually assaulting the teenage girl in Cork University Hospital on May 14th, 2018.

Det Garda Caroline Keogh of the Cork Protective Services Unit had previously given evidence of arrest, charge and caution. She said Mr O’Donovan denied the charge put to him, replying “I did nothing to that girl – I just shook her hand.”

Sleeping

Det Garda Keogh said the State would allege Mr O’Donovan sexually assaulted the girl when they were in the same ward at Cork University Hospital.

The State would allege the defendant approached the girl’s bed where she was sleeping and touched her breasts and her vagina and she awoke to find her private parts being touched, said Det Garda Keogh.

On Monday Det Garda Keogh served the book of evidence on Mr O’Donovan.

Sgt John Kelleher told Judge Olann Kelleher the DPP had directed the matter be dealt with on indictment before a judge and jury at circuit court level.

He applied to have the matter returned to the next sitting of Cork Circuit Criminal Court beginning on October 29th and the judge remanded Mr O’Donovan on bail to appear again at the date.