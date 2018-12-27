Man (62) killed after being hit by car in Co Longford

A man (62) has been killed after he was hit by a car in Co Longford on Wednesday evening.

The woman (44) who was driving the car was uninjured in the incident at Cleenrath, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford.

The man’s body was removed to Tullamore Regional Hospital where a postmortem will take place.

The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Granard are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Granard Garda Station on 043 - 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.