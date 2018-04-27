Man (60s) dies in multi-car collision in Co Cork

A man in his 60s has died following a multi-car collision in Co Cork.

The crash occurred on the N22 at Carrigaphooca near Macroom at about 1.05pm on Friday.

The man, who was the sole occupants of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Cork for a postmortem examination. The local coroner has been notified.

A man in his 20s, who was the sole occupier of a second car, was seriously injured in the collision and was air-lifted from to University Hospital Cork.

The occupants of a third car were uninjured.

Gardaí in Macroom are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 026-20590 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.