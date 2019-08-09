Man (60s) dies in house fire in Co Kerry

A man in his 60s has died following a house fire in Co Kerry on Friday morning.

The fire was reported at about 5 am at Glencuttane, near Killorglin. The body of the man, who was alone in the house, remains at the scene.

Gardaí are investigating. However, early indications are the fire was accidental.

Local councillor Michael Cahill said the man was well known and the community was in shock.