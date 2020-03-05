Man (60s) dies following car crash in Limerick

A man in his 60s has died following a car crash in Limerick on Wednesday night.

The man was injured when the car he was driving hit a stationary vehicle and then a wall on O’Curry Street at about 9.40pm. The stationary vehicle then hit another stationary vehicle.

The driver was treated at the scene and removed to University Hospital Limerick, where he later died. Both stationary vehicles were unoccupied at the time of the crash.

The road is currently closed and gardaí are at the scene.

Gardaí have appealed to road users who were in the area, particularly those who may have dashcam footage, to contact Henry Street Garda station (061 212 400), the Garda confidential line (1800 666 111) or any Garda station.