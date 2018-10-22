Man (60s) dies after car hits ditch in Co Wicklow

A man in his 60s has died following a single vehicle crash in Wicklow on Sunday night.

The man, who was a passenger in a Toyota Landcruiser died when the car hit a ditch at Kelshamore, Donard shortly before 11pm .

The driver, a man in his 40s, was removed to hospital with minor injuries.

The road at the scene of the incident is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Baltinglass Garda station on 059 6482610.