Man (60) dies after being hit by truck in Co Waterford

A 60-year-old man has been killed after being hit by a truck in Co Waterford on Sunday night.

The male driver of the truck was uninjured in the incident, which occurred at approximately 8.15pm at Killossera, Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and was brought to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford. The local coroner has been notified.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses and ask anyone with information to contact Dungarvan Garda Station at 058-48600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.