Man (59) dies after head-on crash between two cars in Co Tipperary

A man has died and two people including a 5-year-old boy were injured in a head-on crash in Co Tipperary on Monday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the crash between two cars at about 12.30pm two cars on the R661 at Reddan’s Walk near Tipperary town.

The driver of one of the cars, a 59-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene while a five-year-old boy travelling in the same car was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

The driver of the second car, a 54-year-old man, was also taken by ambulance to hospital in Limerick. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening, a Garda statement said.

“The road has been closed pending forensic collision examination and traffic diversions are in place. The local coroner will be notified,” it added.

Anyone with information about the crash has asked to contact Tipperary Garda Station on 062-80670 or the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111.