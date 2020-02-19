Man (52) dies and five others injured in Co Cork car crash

A 52-year-old man has died and five others were injured after a car crash in Co Cork on Wednesday night.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a two-car collision at the Ballybeg Bends just outside Buttevant.

The driver of one of the cars, a foreign national living in Carrigaline, was fatally injured while four young men who were travelling home to Limerick suffered a variety of injuries. It is understood the men were returning home from playing a match in Cork when the driver collided with a car driven by a student garda based in Templemore.

It is understood that the four occupants of the car with the fatally injured driver, and the student garda, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were removed to hospital by ambulance.

Gardaí closed the N20 road and put diversions in place at Newtwopothouse and Lisballyhea to allow a forensic crash investigator to examine the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information which can assist gardaí in their investigation is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022-31450.