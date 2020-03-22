Man (51) arrested on suspicion of ‘brutal murder’ in Co Antrim

A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the “brutal murder” of a man in Co Antrim on Saturday.

Det Chief Insp Peter Montgomery said 67-year-old Inayat Shah died from injuries sustained in an incident on the Galgorm Road in Ballymena at about 3.30pm.

The 51-year-old remains in police custody.

“My investigation into this brutal murder is ongoing,” said Det Chief Insp Montgomery, “and I continue to appeal for anyone who was on Galgorm Road yesterday afternoon and who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives.

“I am particularly keen to speak with anyone who was driving on the Galgorm Road in the area of the PSNI station or the bus station between 3.30pm and 3.45pm and who has dash cam or mobile phone footage to get in touch with detectives at the Incident Room in Ballymena PSNI Station on 101 quoting reference 863 21/03/20.”