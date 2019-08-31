Man (50s) dies after road traffic crash in Co Carlow

A man in his 50s has died after a road traffic crash in Co Carlow.

At around 3:30pm, gardaí, units from Carlow fire services and the national ambulance service attended the scene of a single vehicle collision involving a van on the southbound carriageway of the M9 motorway at junction 5, Carlow.

The driver of the van was treated at the scene, and removed by ambulance to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to An Garda Síochána, it is understood the van left the motorway and struck a speed barrier.

The southbound lanes of the M9 motorway are currently closed between junctions 4 (Castledermot) and 6 (Carlow South), and a diversion is in place through Carlow town.

Garda forensic collision investigators have been requested to examine the crash site and the local coroner has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station 059-9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.