Man (45) found with serious head injuries in Bray has died

A man found with serious head injuries in Bray early on Saturday morning has died.

The 45-year-old man was found unconscious on Main Street, Bray, Co Wicklow, at around 2am. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene outside a hotel.

The man was taken to Dublin’s Beaumount Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí are currently investigating all aspects of the incident to establish the facts. The scene was sealed off to facilitate a garda forensic examination.

A post mortem will be carried out later Sunday by Dr Michael Curtis.

Witnesses or anyone with anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01- 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.