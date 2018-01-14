Man (41) arrested following €200,000 drugs seizure in Co Cork

A 41-year-old man has been remanded in custody with consent to bail after a €200,000 drugs seizure in Co Cork.

Artur Kozakiekicz, a Polish national, was arrested by detectives from the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit following the discovery of 10kg of cannabis herb in a house in Ballymakeera.

Mr Kozakiekicz was brought before a special sitting of Bandon District Court on Saturday morning and charged with two offences arising from the discovery of the drugs on January 11th.

He was charged with possession of cannabis herb and possession of cannabis herb for sale or supply at Chapel View, Ballymakeera, contrary to sections 3 and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Det Garda John McCarthy of the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that Mr Kozakiekicz made no reply to either charge after caution.

Insp Pat Meany said gardaí were not objecting to bail but wanted an independent surety of €5,000, but Mr Kozakiekicz’ s solicitor, Myra Dinneen, said her client would need time to arrange such a surety.

Judge Mary Dorgan remanded Mr Kozakiekicz, with an address at Chapel View, Ballymarkeera, in custody with consent to bail to appear again at Clonakilty District Court next Tuesday.