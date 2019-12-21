Man (40s) struck by car in Limerick city

A man (40s) has been struck by a car in Limerick..

The man was hit by the car when he was crossing Corbally Road near the Grove shopping centre at about 1.30am on Saturday morning.

The pedestrian was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place as forensic collision investigators will examine the site.

Gardaí are appealing to any motorists who may have travelled on the road, to any motorist who may have camera footage of the incident or any witnesses to the collision to contact them at Henry St Garda station on 061-212400, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,