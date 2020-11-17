Man (40s) killed in single vehicle crash in Co Kilkenny

A man in his 40s has been killed in a single vehicle collision in Co Kilkenny.

The hatchback car in which he had been travelling crashed shortly after 11am on Tuesday on the N76 in Killamery, Callan.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Waterford Regional Hospital for a postmortem examination. The local coroner has been notified.

The road was closed for technical examination, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly any road users who were travelling in the Callan area between 10.30am and 11.30am, and who may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with any information can contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.