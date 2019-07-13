Man (40s) dies in car crash in Co Kilkenny

A man in his 40s has died following a car crash in Co Kilkenny on Saturday morning.

The crash happened on the M9 near junction 10 outside Knocktopher at approximately 8am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to University Hospital Waterford.

The road remains closed southbound pending a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information, or any motorists who may have been travelling on the M9 near Junction 10 at the time of the crash, to contact Gardaí in Thomastown on 056 775 4150 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.