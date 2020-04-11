Man (40s) dies after two vehicle collision in Leixlip

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Leixlip, Co Kildare.

The two-vehicle incident happened at 9.50am on Saturday on the Easton Road.

A man, in his 40s, who was driving one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other car, a man in his 60s, was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown with non-life threatening injuries.

Forensic collision investigators were at the scene on Saturday and the road was closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí­ appealed to anybody who witnessed the crash to contact Leixlip Garda station on (01) 6667800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.