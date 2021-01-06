Man (40s) dies after car crash in Co Kerry

A man in his 40s has died after a car crash in Co Kerry on Wednesday morning.

The driver was the sole occupant of the car in the single-car collision on Main Street, Moyvane at about 12.40am. Emergency services were alerted and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to University Hospital Kerry where a postmortem will be arranged. The local coroner has been notified. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and any road users who may have camera footage of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on +353 68 50827, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.