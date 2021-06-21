Man (40s) dies after car collides with lorry in Co Louth

A man in his 40s has died in a road crash in Co Louth.

The car he was driving and a lorry collided at approximately 2pm at Cookstown in Ardee.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the crash. His body has since been removed to the morgue at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will take place at a later date. A technical examination is currently underway and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward to them. Any road users who were travelling in the Cookstown area between 1.50pm-2.10pm on Monday afternoon, and who may have camera footage - including dash cam - is asked to make it available to the Garda.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6871130, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.