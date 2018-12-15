Man (40s) dies after being hit by car in Cork city
Pedestrian hit by car on N27 Airport Road; driver arrested and held in custody
A man has died after he was struck by a car on the N27 Airport Road in Cork city shortly after 5.30am on Saturday morning.
The body of the man, a pedestrian in his late 40s, has been taken to Cork University Hospital following the incident shortly after 5.30am and a postmortem will be carried out.
The driver of the car was arrested and is in custody at Togher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
The N27 Airport Road is closed and diversions are in place to facilitate an examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.