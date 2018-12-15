Man (40s) dies after being hit by car in Cork city

A man has died after he was hit by a car on the N27 Airport Road in Cork city on Saturday morning.

The body of the man, a pedestrian in his late 40s, has been taken to Cork University Hospital following the incident shortly after 5.30am and a postmortem will be carried out.

The driver of the car was arrested and is in custody at Togher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí closed off the road and put diversions in place to allow a Garda forensic crash investigator examine the scene and it is expected that the road will remain close for much of the day.

Meanwhile gardaí in Togher appealed to anyone who may have travelled the Airport Road between 5am and 5.30am or witnessed the fatal collision to contact them at Togher Garda Station on 021-4947120.

Saturday morning’s death brings the number of people who have died in road traffic collisions in Cork city and county so far this year to 14.