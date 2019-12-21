Man (38) dies after being struck by car early on Saturday morning

A 38-year-old man has died after being struck by a car early on Saturday morning in Newry, Co Down.

He has been named as Shane Cunningham by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

“Shane was struck by a black Renault Clio car as he was on the Warrenpoint Road, Newry at around 5am,” Inspector Phil Robinson said.

“Our enquiries are continuing and our thoughts are with those impacted by this tragic incident, which occurred approximately two miles from Newry.

“The road has re-opened following the collision and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 445 21/12/19.”