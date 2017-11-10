Man (35) arrested over murder of French woman in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection to the murder of Anne Colomines (37) who was stabbed to death in her home in Dublin last month.

This evening gardaí announced they had arrested a 35-year-old man in relation to the incident.

A spokesman for the gardaí said the man was arrested earlier on Friday in Dublin city. “He is currently detained at Mountjoy Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended” according to a spokesman.

Last month on October 24th gardaí were called to Dorset Square Apartments, on Gardiner Street, Dublin 1 at about 11.30pm, where officers discovered Ms Colomines, a French professional working in Ireland, and another male individual, who had both suffered serious stab wounds.

Both individuals received treatment at the scene but Ms Colomines was pronounced dead by emergency services responding to the incident, and the male individual, who was well known to Ms Colomines, was taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment, but survived.

Ms Colomines had lived in Dublin for five years, and worked for the tech company PayPal.