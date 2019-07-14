Man (34) dies after crash during Westmeath bike race

A 34-year-old man has died at a motor cycle race in Co Westmeath.

The man, who is from Northern Ireland, was a participant in theWalderstown Road Race event on Sunday.

He was seriously injured in a crash at about 11.30am and treated at the scene. He was later airlifted to the Mater Hospital in Dublin but was pronounced dead.

“The event has been abandoned and Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site,” a Garda statement said.

“ Enquires are ongoing, the Coroner has been notified and post-mortem examination will we arranged. A file will be prepared in accordance with the Coroners Act.”