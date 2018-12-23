Man (31) dies after car crashes into tree in Co Laois
Driver pronounced dead at scene of incident in Ballybrophy on Sunday morning
Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the crash in Co Laois to contact them. File photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
A man has died after the car he was driving hit a tree in Co Laois on Sunday.
The 31-year-old was fatally injured in the crash in Ballybrophy, Borris-in-Ossory, Co Laois, at about 9.10am. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gardaí said his body was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise for a postmortem and the local coroner was notified.
The road was closed briefly to allow a Garda forensic investigation.
Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the crash or any person who travelled on the R435 Borris-in-Ossory to Rathdowney Road between 8.30am and 9.30am to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057-8674100, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.