Man (30s) killed in hit-and-run in Swords

A man has been killed in a hit-and-run in Swords, Co Dublin on Sunday morning.

The pedestrian, believed to be in his 30s, was fatally injured when he was struck shortly after 1.30am by a dark coloured saloon car on the Rathbeale Road (R125) which links Swords and Ashbourne. The car failed to remain at the scene and the car drove off in the direction of Ashbourne. The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Gardaí are investigating and have asked for anyone with information to contact Swords Garda station on 01 666 4700.