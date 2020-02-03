Man (30s) dies following car crash in Co Donegal

A man in his mid-30s has died following a single-vehicle road crash in Co Donegal in the early hours of Monday.

The car crashed on the main Muff and Quigley’s Point road, Inishowen, at about 4am.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital for a postmortem examination.

The road has been closed and local diversions are in place. Gardaí said the road is expected to be reopened later on Monday.

The incident is the first fatal road crash in Co Donegal in 2020.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to contact them at Buncrana Garda station (074 932 0540), the Garda confidential line (1800 666 111) or any Garda station.