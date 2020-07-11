Man (30s) arrested over fatal hit-and-run in Co Tipperary

A man in his 30s has been arrested by gardaí as part of an investigation into a fatal road traffic collision on the N7 outside Nenagh, Co Tipperary on Saturday.

The man was arrested on Sunday morning, Sunday, and was being detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Nenagh Garda Station.

Investigating gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the two-car collision, which occurred at approximately 12.50pm at Ballyhiskey, Carrigatoher.

The driver of one of the cars involved failed to remain at the scene, gardaí said.

The driver of the other car, a man in his 60s, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead. The front seat passenger and only other occupant of this vehicle, a woman in her 60s, was also taken to University Hospital Limerick, where her injuries are reported to be non-life threatening.

Gardaí at Nenagh are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling on the N7 roadway between Nenagh and Birdhill between 12.30pm and 1.15pm, to make this footage available to the Garda.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on (067) 31333, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.