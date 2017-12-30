Man (29) arrested in connection with Co Limerick death

Gardaí investigating the death of man in his 30s in a house in the village of Pallaskenry, Co Limerick on Saturday, have made an arrest.

A 29-year-old man is being detained in connection with the death at Newcastlewest Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.

Gardaí were called to the scene Pallaskenry, Co Limerick shortly before 5pm and discovered the body of a man in a house. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and the area sealed off for a technical examination. The body remains at the scene.

Gardaí in Newcastlewest are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 061 393102, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.