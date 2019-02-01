Man (27) dies from injuries in crash on N21 in Co Limerick

A man has died after the car he was driving collided with a lorry in Co Limerick on Friday morning.

Gardaí­ are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place at approximately 10.10am near Templeglantine on the N21, which links Limerick city and Tralee.

The man, aged 27, was attended to at the scene by emergency services personnel following the crash but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. It is understood he was sole occupant of the car. The driver of the lorry, a man in his 70s, was unharmed in the collision.

The body of the deceased has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will be carried out. The local coroner has been notified.

Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the vehicles and the crash site and local diversions were put in place on the route.

Investigating gardaí­ are appealing for witnesses to contact them, and are particularly appealing to any motorist with dash-cam footage to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069-20650 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.