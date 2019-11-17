Man (26) who died after car slipped into sea off Arranmore pier is named

Members of a lifeboat crew desperately tried to save the life of a colleague whose car slipped into the sea in a freak accident off the coast of Donegal.

The victim has been named locally as Lee Early, a 26-year-old man from Arranmore Island.

The tightly-knit island community, which has a population of about 450 people, were grieving on Sunday following his death.

Another man in his 30s was lucky to escape after their car went into the sea at Poolawaddy Pier just after 5am on Sunday.

Mr Early, who worked on the Arranmore Ferry, was also a volunteer on the island’s RNLI lifeboat. His father Jimmy is the coxswain on the local lifeboat.

Members of the lifeboat crew, whose station is close to the scene of the tragedy, rushed to save Mr Early and his friend after their car entered the water.

The passenger managed to swim free but Mr Early died at the scene despite the efforts of the lifeboat crew members to resuscitate him.

RNLI area life-saving manager for Ireland, Owen Medland, said Mr Early’s death would be a huge loss to the island.

“The deceased was one of our volunteers and was very close to us. He was a super young man who would be a loss to any community never mind a small community,” he said.

“As an organisation, our thoughts are with the family, our volunteer crew who fought valiantly to save the young man’s life, and the wider Arranmore community.

“We would like to assure the community that after what appears was a tragic accident, we are maintaining our lifeboat service on the island which is further testimony to the crew in Arranmore.”

Local Donegal TD Pat the Cope Gallagher said he was shocked by the news . He said he knew the family whom he described as “true islanders” and there was a great sense of loss.

“A sense of deep shock descended on the island when news broke of the tragic death of Lee.

“He was a highly-regarded, hard-working and popular young man from a well-respected island family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time,” he said.

A full Garda investigation into the incident has commenced.

The investigation will look at how the men’s car ended up in the sea off the pier, which is at the rear of the island.

A postmortem on the late Mr Early will be carried out on Monday at Letterkenny University Hospital to determine an official cause of death.

His family, including father Jimmy, mother Noreen, brother Adam and sisters Rachel and Laura are being comforted by relatives and friends on the island.

The island, 5km off the coast of Donegal has been at the centre of a huge campaign aimed at persuading people from around the world to live there.

It is not the first time there have been deaths in such circumstances in Co Donegal. On March 20th 2016, five people - Sean McGrotty (49), his sons Mark (12) and Evan (8), his mother-in-law Ruth Daniels (59) and her daughter Jodie-Lee (14) - died when Mr McGrotty’s Audi SUV 4X4 vehicle slid on “treacherous” algae and slipped into the sea at Lough Swilly. The couple’s baby, four-month-old Rioghnach-Ann, was rescued by passerby Davitt Walsh and was the sole survivor of the tragedy.