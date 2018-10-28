Man (26) hit by truck on Co Westmeath road

A man has been seriously injured in a Co Westmeath road incident on Sunday.

At about 2.45am, the pedestrian (26) was hit by a truck on the M6 eastbound between J7 Moate West and J6 Moate.

The man has been taken to Tullamore General Hospital. The driver of the truck (44) was uninjured.

The eastbound road between J7 Moate West and J6 Moate will stay closed for several hours, and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone on the section of road between 2.15am and 2.45 am to contact them at Athlone Garda station (090 6492600), the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 111 666 or any Garda station.